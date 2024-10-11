Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,908 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.