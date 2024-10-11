ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.58.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

ACO.X opened at C$47.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$33.54 and a 12 month high of C$48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

