Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 25,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 663,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $200,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

