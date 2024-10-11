AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

