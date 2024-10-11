AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 3.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 2,595,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,537,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

