ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $833.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $845.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.19. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,111.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

