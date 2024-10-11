ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $833.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $845.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.19. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ASML Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,111.80.
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
