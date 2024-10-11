Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.73. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 8,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

