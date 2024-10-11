Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.17 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). 37,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 32,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.96. The stock has a market cap of £28.93 million, a PE ratio of -820.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.23.

In related news, insider Mark Francis Bedingham acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,250 ($26,501.77). 66.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

