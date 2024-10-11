ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SPRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.91. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $90,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,032. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

