Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $403.67 and last traded at $403.40. 330,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,244,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.22.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,665,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

