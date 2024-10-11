Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $417.71 and last traded at $414.64. 504,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,238,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.