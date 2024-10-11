Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.87.

ACGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,119,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

