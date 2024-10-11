Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Arcadis to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
