Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Aramark stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

