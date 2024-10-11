Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AQST. Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $427.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.85.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.