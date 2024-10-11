Apu Apustaja Price Reaches $0.0007 (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 88.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $232.40 million and $16.85 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,911,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00072848 USD and is up 14.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $20,434,081.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

