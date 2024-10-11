AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $161.66 and last traded at $161.66, with a volume of 91124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

