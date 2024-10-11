Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 3,201,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.