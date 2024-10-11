Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 16,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 11,745 call options.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $138.76. 1,002,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

