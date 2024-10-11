Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $148.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APO. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $137.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $140.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 17.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 140,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 211.1% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 103,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

