Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

APO traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.33. 572,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

