Analyzing EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Steel and EVRAZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Worthington Steel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than EVRAZ.

This table compares Worthington Steel and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.71% 12.14% 7.34% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and EVRAZ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.43 billion 0.49 $154.70 million $2.48 13.38 EVRAZ $13.49 billion 0.13 $3.03 billion N/A N/A

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats EVRAZ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining. The Steel North America segment produces steel and related products in the US and Canada. The Coal segment covers coal mining and enrichment. The Other Operations segment consists of energy-generating, shipping, and railway transportation firms. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

