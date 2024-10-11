Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BIP opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

