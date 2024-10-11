Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK):

10/9/2024 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.17 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,090.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $887.00 to $147.83. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $27.78 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $161.25. 1,114,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,482. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $91,674,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 594.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 90,467 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

