Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lifted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,829. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

