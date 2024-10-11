Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.80 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 53.06% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

