American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $88.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

AIG opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

