American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to “Sell” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $230.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.96.

NYSE:AXP opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 129.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 18.0% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 33.0% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

