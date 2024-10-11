American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

