Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 54,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

