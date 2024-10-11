Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.95.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.57. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 323,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Alphabet by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

