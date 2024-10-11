Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

