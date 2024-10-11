Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $11.28.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.