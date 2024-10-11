Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

