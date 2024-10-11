ALL BEST ICO Trading Up 10,818.9% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded up 355.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 10,818.9% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $31.11 million and approximately $792,355.99 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00257009 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO was first traded on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00477103 USD and is up 1,982.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $207,388.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”



