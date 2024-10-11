Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$72.22 and last traded at C$72.27, with a volume of 2147672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.0621562 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

