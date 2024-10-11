Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.62 and last traded at $106.28. 13,200,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 17,773,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

