Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 143.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.66. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

