Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.