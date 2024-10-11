Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $143.15 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.