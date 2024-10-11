Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CubeSmart by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.91 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.61%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.