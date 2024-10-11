Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $503.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

