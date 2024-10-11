Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.63 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $105.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.35%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.