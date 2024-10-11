Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 370 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.77% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $863,000.

Shares of JUST opened at $82.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

