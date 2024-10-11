Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also

