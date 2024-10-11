Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.96 and traded as high as C$26.62. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$26.62, with a volume of 689,207 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68. In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,718.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,560. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

