Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.