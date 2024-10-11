Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $334.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.57 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

