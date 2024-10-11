Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 535,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 190.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 313,234 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $21,138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,482,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.11 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

