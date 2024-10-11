Adam Laponis Sells 856 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 785,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
