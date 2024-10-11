Adam Laponis Sells 856 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 785,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

